The Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) travel to face the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.

SMU is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 47th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers rank 342nd.

The 76.4 points per game the Mustangs score are 12.9 more points than the 49ers allow (63.5).

SMU has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 63.5 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.8 more points than it averaged away from home (68.1).

The Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (83.1).

SMU drained 7.1 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).

