The Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) travel to face the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.
  • SMU is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 47th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers rank 342nd.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Mustangs score are 12.9 more points than the 49ers allow (63.5).
  • SMU has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 63.5 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.8 more points than it averaged away from home (68.1).
  • The Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (83.1).
  • SMU drained 7.1 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Florida State W 68-57 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/19/2023 Houston Christian W 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Murray State W 92-65 CFSB Center
1/2/2024 Charlotte - Moody Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Memphis - FedExForum
1/13/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum

