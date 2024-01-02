Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on January 2?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Roope Hintz a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hintz stats and insights
- In 11 of 33 games this season, Hintz has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Hintz has picked up five goals and five assists on the power play.
- He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 122 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hintz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:10
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|3
|0
|18:20
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:20
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|16:14
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.