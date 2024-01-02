Oldham County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Oldham County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oldham County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vega High School at Gruver High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Gruver, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
