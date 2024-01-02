The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh matchup in this article.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-4.5) 157.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-4.5) 158.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

North Carolina has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.

Pittsburgh has put together a 7-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

Panthers games have hit the over eight out of 13 times this year.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 North Carolina is 12th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (18th-best).

The Tar Heels were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +3000, which is the 41st-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Pittsburgh Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 The Panthers were +25000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Pittsburgh has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

