How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 107th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 19th.
- The 86.3 points per game the Tar Heels average are 21.5 more points than the Panthers give up (64.8).
- North Carolina has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pittsburgh Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- This season, Pittsburgh has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 34th.
- The Panthers' 80.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- Pittsburgh has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 86.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tar Heels surrendered 67.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 71.1.
- North Carolina sunk 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Pittsburgh averaged 2.4 more points per game at home (77.8) than away (75.4).
- The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (70.8) last season.
- At home, Pittsburgh made 10.1 3-pointers per game last season, one more than it averaged away (9.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.1%) than away (37.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 86-50
|Petersen Events Center
|12/20/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 62-48
|Petersen Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 81-73
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/2/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/9/2024
|Duke
|-
|Petersen Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.