The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Panthers allow to opponents.

North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 107th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 19th.

The 86.3 points per game the Tar Heels average are 21.5 more points than the Panthers give up (64.8).

North Carolina has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

The Panthers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

This season, Pittsburgh has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 34th.

The Panthers' 80.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Pittsburgh has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 86.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels surrendered 67.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 71.1.

North Carolina sunk 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Pittsburgh averaged 2.4 more points per game at home (77.8) than away (75.4).

The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (70.8) last season.

At home, Pittsburgh made 10.1 3-pointers per game last season, one more than it averaged away (9.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.1%) than away (37.2%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center 12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center 1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule