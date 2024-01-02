Montague County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Montague County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowie High School at Jacksboro High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Jacksboro, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Slidell High School at Prairie Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Nocona, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Ridge High School at Nocona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Nocona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School - Henrietta at Forestburg School High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Forestburg, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
