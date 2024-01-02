For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Miro Heiskanen a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Heiskanen stats and insights

Heiskanen has scored in three of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play, Heiskanen has accumulated one goal and eight assists.

Heiskanen's shooting percentage is 5.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heiskanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:20 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 26:43 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:05 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 26:56 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:10 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 26:13 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 26:04 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 25:51 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.