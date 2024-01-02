McCulloch County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in McCulloch County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
McCulloch County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brady High School at Irion County High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Mertzon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
