Jim Wells County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Jim Wells County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jim Wells County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calhoun High School at Orange Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Orange Grove, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calallen High School at Alice High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Alice, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 31
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.