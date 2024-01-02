Will Jani Hakanpaa Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on January 2?
Will Jani Hakanpaa find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars take on the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Hakanpaa stats and insights
- In one of 35 games this season, Hakanpaa scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- Hakanpaa has no points on the power play.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 122 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Hakanpaa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:51
|Home
|L 6-1
Stars vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
