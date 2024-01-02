Grayson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you reside in Grayson County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Grayson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boyd High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Whitesboro, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denison High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitesboro High School at Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Boyd, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitewright High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Trenton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Tioga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Tioga, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
