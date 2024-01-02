Fisher County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Fisher County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Fisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rule High School at Roby High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Roby, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knox City High School at Rotan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Rotan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamlin Collegiate High School at Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Albany, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
