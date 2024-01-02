Will Esa Lindell Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on January 2?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Esa Lindell find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindell stats and insights
- Lindell has scored in three of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
- Lindell has zero points on the power play.
- Lindell's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 122 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Lindell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:34
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:28
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|21:26
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|18:57
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 6-1
Stars vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
