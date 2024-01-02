A pair of hot squads square off when the Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Orange, who have won five in a row.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Duke has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Blue Devils' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Syracuse is 6-7-0 ATS this year.

Orange games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this year.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), Duke is ninth-best in the country. It is two spots below that, 11th-best, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1100 at the start of the season to +2200. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 34th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +2200 moneyline odds, is 4.3%.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Oddsmakers have made the Orange's national championship odds the same now (+15000) compared to the beginning of the season (+15000).

With odds of +15000, Syracuse has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

