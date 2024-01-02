How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) carry a four-game win streak into a home contest against the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), who have won five straight. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Duke Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have knocked down.
- Duke has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 127th.
- The Blue Devils record 83.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 70.4 the Orange give up.
- When Duke totals more than 70.4 points, it is 9-2.
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
- This season, Syracuse has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
- The Orange score an average of 78.4 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 66.7 the Blue Devils allow.
- Syracuse has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Duke played better at home last year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.
- The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.4).
- In terms of three-pointers, Duke fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Syracuse scored more points at home (76.5 per game) than away (70.7) last season.
- At home, the Orange conceded 71 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (75.5).
- Beyond the arc, Syracuse knocked down more treys on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (35.4%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|W 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|W 78-70
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|W 106-69
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/2/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Oregon
|W 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|W 83-71
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/30/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 81-73
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/2/2024
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/10/2024
|Boston College
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/13/2024
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
