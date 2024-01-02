The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) carry a four-game win streak into a home contest against the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), who have won five straight. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have knocked down.
  • Duke has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 127th.
  • The Blue Devils record 83.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 70.4 the Orange give up.
  • When Duke totals more than 70.4 points, it is 9-2.

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
  • This season, Syracuse has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
  • The Orange score an average of 78.4 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 66.7 the Blue Devils allow.
  • Syracuse has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Duke played better at home last year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.4).
  • In terms of three-pointers, Duke fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Syracuse scored more points at home (76.5 per game) than away (70.7) last season.
  • At home, the Orange conceded 71 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (75.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Syracuse knocked down more treys on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (35.4%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Oregon W 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Niagara W 83-71 JMA Wireless Dome
12/30/2023 Pittsburgh W 81-73 JMA Wireless Dome
1/2/2024 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/10/2024 Boston College - JMA Wireless Dome
1/13/2024 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center

