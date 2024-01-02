The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) carry a four-game win streak into a home contest against the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), who have won five straight. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have knocked down.

Duke has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 127th.

The Blue Devils record 83.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 70.4 the Orange give up.

When Duke totals more than 70.4 points, it is 9-2.

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

This season, Syracuse has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.

The Orange score an average of 78.4 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 66.7 the Blue Devils allow.

Syracuse has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Duke played better at home last year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.

The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.4).

In terms of three-pointers, Duke fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse scored more points at home (76.5 per game) than away (70.7) last season.

At home, the Orange conceded 71 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (75.5).

Beyond the arc, Syracuse knocked down more treys on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.6%) than at home (35.4%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium 12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden 12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion 1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule