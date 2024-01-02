Will Craig Smith Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on January 2?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Craig Smith score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
- Smith averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 122 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|12:18
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|8:47
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|10:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Stars vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
