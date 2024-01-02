The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Craig Smith score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 122 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 12:18 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:47 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 10:59 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 5-4 SO

Stars vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

