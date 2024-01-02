Cooke County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Cooke County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Cooke County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Callisburg High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Paradise, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindsay High School at Alvord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Alvord, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
