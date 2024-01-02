Clay County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Clay County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Clay County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henrietta High School at Vernon High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seymour High School at Bellevue High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Bellevue, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School - Henrietta at Forestburg School High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Forestburg, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
