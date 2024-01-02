Childress County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Childress County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Childress County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tascosa High School at Childress High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Childress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.