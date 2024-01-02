The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Brown County, Texas today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brown County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Early High School at Peaster High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2

6:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Weatherford, TX

Weatherford, TX Conference: 3A - District 8

3A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Blanket High School at Sidney High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Sidney, TX

Sidney, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Evant High School at Zephyr High School