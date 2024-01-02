Blanco County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Blanco County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blanco County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lyndon B Johnson High School at Junction High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Junction, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.