Bexar County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Bexar County, Texas today, we've got what you need.
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint Mary's Hall School at TMI Episcopal
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South San Antonio High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Incarnate Word Academy at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Lutheran High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
