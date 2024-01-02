The No. 18 Baylor Bears (10-2) will host the Cornell Big Red (10-2) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Baylor vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Big Red's opponents have made.

Baylor is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Big Red are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 188th.

The 88.4 points per game the Bears record are 11.7 more points than the Big Red give up (76.7).

Baylor is 10-0 when scoring more than 76.7 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor posted 82.2 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.

The Bears ceded 66.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.9).

Baylor averaged 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule