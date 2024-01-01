The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) after winning six home games in a row. The Longhorns are heavy favorites by 18.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The over/under is set at 145.5 for the matchup.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -18.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

UT Arlington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in six of 10 outings.

UT Arlington's contests this season have a 145.8-point average over/under, 0.3 more points than this game's point total.

UT Arlington is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Texas has covered the spread less often than UT Arlington this season, putting up an ATS record of 4-8-0, as opposed to the 7-3-0 record of UT Arlington.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 5 41.7% 79.2 152.3 64.5 137.2 147.2 UT Arlington 6 60% 73.1 152.3 72.7 137.2 142.5

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

The Mavericks' 73.1 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 64.5 the Longhorns allow.

When it scores more than 64.5 points, UT Arlington is 7-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 4-8-0 1-5 5-7-0 UT Arlington 7-3-0 0-1 7-3-0

UT Arlington vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas UT Arlington 17-1 Home Record 6-8 4-6 Away Record 4-9 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

