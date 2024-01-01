How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) will visit the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UT Arlington vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (39.4%).
- UT Arlington is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 244th.
- The Mavericks score 8.6 more points per game (73.1) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (64.5).
- When it scores more than 64.5 points, UT Arlington is 6-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison
- At home UT Arlington is scoring 79.7 points per game, 15.1 more than it is averaging away (64.6).
- The Mavericks concede 64.2 points per game at home, and 82.8 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, UT Arlington sinks fewer triples away (5.8 per game) than at home (10.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (26.4%) than at home (35.6%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Air Force
|W 76-73
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 77-66
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 78-52
|UNT Coliseum
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.