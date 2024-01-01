The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) will visit the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (39.4%).
  • UT Arlington is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 244th.
  • The Mavericks score 8.6 more points per game (73.1) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (64.5).
  • When it scores more than 64.5 points, UT Arlington is 6-4.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

  • At home UT Arlington is scoring 79.7 points per game, 15.1 more than it is averaging away (64.6).
  • The Mavericks concede 64.2 points per game at home, and 82.8 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, UT Arlington sinks fewer triples away (5.8 per game) than at home (10.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (26.4%) than at home (35.6%) too.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Air Force W 76-73 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 @ Texas Tech L 77-66 United Supermarkets Arena
12/23/2023 @ North Texas L 78-52 UNT Coliseum
1/1/2024 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/4/2024 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym
1/6/2024 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum

