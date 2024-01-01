The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) will visit the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

UT Arlington is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 244th.

The Mavericks score 8.6 more points per game (73.1) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (64.5).

When it scores more than 64.5 points, UT Arlington is 6-4.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

At home UT Arlington is scoring 79.7 points per game, 15.1 more than it is averaging away (64.6).

The Mavericks concede 64.2 points per game at home, and 82.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, UT Arlington sinks fewer triples away (5.8 per game) than at home (10.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (26.4%) than at home (35.6%) too.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule