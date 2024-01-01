The Sugar Bowl will see the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) take on the No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) on Monday, January 1, 2024 for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Texas has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (ninth-best with 475.9 yards per game) and total defense (25th-best with 321.9 yards allowed per game) this season. Washington's defense ranks 51st in the FBS with 23.6 points allowed per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 10th-best by posting 37.7 points per contest.

Texas vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

College Football Playoffs Odds

Texas vs. Washington Key Statistics

Texas Washington 475.9 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469.1 (13th) 321.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.2 (106th) 189.1 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.2 (99th) 286.8 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.8 (2nd) 16 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (47th) 23 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (55th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has recorded 3,161 yards (243.2 ypg) on 248-of-351 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 1,138 yards on 186 carries while finding the end zone 10 times. He's also caught 25 passes for 286 yards (22 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has collected 596 yards on 130 attempts, scoring four times.

Xavier Worthy's team-high 969 yards as a receiver have come on 73 receptions (out of 115 targets) with five touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has put together an 813-yard season so far with 10 touchdowns, hauling in 51 passes on 78 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 39 receptions have yielded 607 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. leads Washington with 4,218 yards on 307-of-467 passing with 33 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 201 carries for 1,113 yards, or 85.6 per game. He's found paydirt 14 times on the ground, as well.

Will Nixon has run for 194 yards across 31 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Rome Odunze has hauled in 1,428 receiving yards on 81 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring 13 touchdowns as a receiver.

Ja'Lynn Polk has collected 1,000 receiving yards (76.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns on 60 receptions.

Jalen McMillan's 48 targets have resulted in 34 grabs for 468 yards and three touchdowns.

