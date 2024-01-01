The Texas Longhorns (10-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Moody Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on LHN.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. UT Arlington matchup.

Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline FanDuel Texas (-17.5) 146.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

Texas is 4-8-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Longhorns' 12 games have hit the over.

UT Arlington has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Mavericks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 10 times this year.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5500), Texas is 24th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 47th, according to computer rankings.

The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +5500, which is the 23rd-biggest change in the country.

Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.8%.

