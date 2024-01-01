The Texas Longhorns (10-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Moody Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on LHN.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. UT Arlington matchup.

Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline
FanDuel Texas (-17.5) 146.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

  • Texas is 4-8-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, five out of the Longhorns' 12 games have hit the over.
  • UT Arlington has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Mavericks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 10 times this year.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5500
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5500), Texas is 24th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 47th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +5500, which is the 23rd-biggest change in the country.
  • Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.8%.

