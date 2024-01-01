The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) aim to stop a five-game road losing skid at the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Texas has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 142nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 72nd.

The 79.2 points per game the Longhorns score are 6.5 more points than the Mavericks give up (72.7).

Texas is 8-0 when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas posted 84.8 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Longhorns were better in home games last year, surrendering 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 in away games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Texas fared better in home games last year, making 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage in road games.

