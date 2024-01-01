The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • The Red Raiders are shooting 45% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Lions allow to opponents.
  • Texas Tech has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 167th.
  • The Red Raiders put up 77.4 points per game, just three more points than the 74.4 the Lions allow.
  • Texas Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged in road games (66).
  • At home, the Red Raiders ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than when playing on the road (72.1).
  • Texas Tech sunk 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was one more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Vanderbilt W 76-54 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 UT Arlington W 77-66 United Supermarkets Arena
12/28/2023 Sam Houston W 96-60 United Supermarkets Arena
1/1/2024 North Alabama - United Supermarkets Arena
1/6/2024 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/9/2024 Oklahoma State - United Supermarkets Arena

