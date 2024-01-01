The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders are shooting 45% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Lions allow to opponents.

Texas Tech has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 167th.

The Red Raiders put up 77.4 points per game, just three more points than the 74.4 the Lions allow.

Texas Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged in road games (66).

At home, the Red Raiders ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than when playing on the road (72.1).

Texas Tech sunk 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was one more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule