How to Watch Texas Tech vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders are shooting 45% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Lions allow to opponents.
- Texas Tech has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 167th.
- The Red Raiders put up 77.4 points per game, just three more points than the 74.4 the Lions allow.
- Texas Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 74.4 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged in road games (66).
- At home, the Red Raiders ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than when playing on the road (72.1).
- Texas Tech sunk 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was one more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 76-54
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 77-66
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/28/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 96-60
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/1/2024
|North Alabama
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/9/2024
|Oklahoma State
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
