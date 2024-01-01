Fred VanVleet is a player to watch when the Houston Rockets (15-15) and the Detroit Pistons (3-29) play at Toyota Center on Monday. Gametime is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSDET

Space City Home Network, BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets dropped their most recent game to the 76ers, 131-127, on Friday. VanVleet was their leading scorer with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 33 3 10 1 1 8 Jalen Green 31 6 4 0 0 5 Alperen Sengun 28 7 8 1 1 1

Rockets vs Pistons Additional Info

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 21.1 points, 9.2 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, making 54.0% of shots from the floor.

VanVleet is putting up 17.4 points, 8.6 assists and 4.0 boards per game.

Jalen Green is posting 17.4 points, 3.1 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.7 points, 8.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Dillon Brooks puts up 13.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 22.3 9.6 4.2 1.2 0.7 0.5 Fred VanVleet 18.9 3.6 8.7 1.6 0.7 2.6 Jabari Smith Jr. 14.6 7.5 0.9 0.5 0.9 1.6 Jalen Green 15.1 4.2 3.5 0.7 0.4 2.2 Tari Eason 10.1 6.2 1.0 2.1 0.5 0.7

