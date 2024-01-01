Bookmakers have set player props for Alperen Sengun, Cade Cunningham and others when the Houston Rockets host the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSDET

Space City Home Network and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -143)

The 21.1 points Sengun has scored per game this season is 3.4 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (24.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 9.2 -- is 1.3 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (10.5).

Sengun has averaged 5.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Monday (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -152) 8.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 19.5-point prop bet set for Fred VanVleet on Monday is 2.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He has averaged four rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

VanVleet's assists average -- 8.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's prop bet (8.5).

His three made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Monday.

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -145) 2.5 (Over: -108)

Monday's over/under for Jalen Green is 21.5 points, 4.1 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Green averages 3.1 assists, 0.6 more than Monday's over/under.

Green, at 2.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Monday's over/under for Cunningham is 25.5 points, 2.0 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's prop bet (7.5).

Cunningham has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

