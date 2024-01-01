How to Watch the Rockets vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (15-15) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (3-29) on January 1, 2024 at Toyota Center.
Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Pistons Additional Info
|Rockets vs Pistons Injury Report
|Rockets vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Rockets vs Pistons Prediction
|Rockets vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Rockets vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- In games Houston shoots better than 48.9% from the field, it is 3-6 overall.
- The Rockets are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 18th.
- The Rockets record 8.9 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Pistons give up (121.2).
- When Houston puts up more than 121.2 points, it is 4-5.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Rockets are averaging 3.2 more points per game (113.7) than they are in road games (110.5).
- Defensively Houston has been better at home this year, allowing 105.1 points per game, compared to 115.8 on the road.
- The Rockets are averaging 12.9 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 3.7% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.4 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Leg
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Dillon Brooks
|Out
|Oblique
