The Houston Rockets (15-15) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (3-29) on January 1, 2024 at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Pistons Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Pistons allow to opponents.

In games Houston shoots better than 48.9% from the field, it is 3-6 overall.

The Rockets are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 18th.

The Rockets record 8.9 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Pistons give up (121.2).

When Houston puts up more than 121.2 points, it is 4-5.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Rockets are averaging 3.2 more points per game (113.7) than they are in road games (110.5).

Defensively Houston has been better at home this year, allowing 105.1 points per game, compared to 115.8 on the road.

The Rockets are averaging 12.9 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 3.7% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.4 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Rockets Injuries