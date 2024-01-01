The Detroit Pistons (3-29) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a 14-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-15) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under is 227.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -7.5 227.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

In 11 of 30 games this season, Houston and its opponents have combined to total more than 227.5 points.

The average point total in Houston's games this season is 222.0, 5.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Rockets have a 19-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has been the favorite in nine games this season and won seven (77.8%) of those contests.

Houston has been at least a -300 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Rockets.

Rockets vs Pistons Additional Info

Rockets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 11 36.7% 112.3 222.6 109.7 230.9 221.9 Pistons 19 59.4% 110.3 222.6 121.2 230.9 227.7

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Six of Rockets' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Houston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 12 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 13 opportunities in away games.

The Rockets put up 112.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 121.2 the Pistons allow.

Houston is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall when scoring more than 121.2 points.

Rockets vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Rockets and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 19-11 3-0 12-18 Pistons 12-20 8-12 20-12

Rockets vs. Pistons Point Insights

Rockets Pistons 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 5-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-10 4-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-15 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 121.2 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 16-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-2 14-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-5

