On Monday, January 1, 2024, the Houston Rockets (13-11) face the Detroit Pistons (2-25) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSDET.

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSDET

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun puts up 19.9 points, 8.9 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.7% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet posts 17.1 points, 4.4 boards and 8.8 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 3 made treys per game.

Jalen Green puts up 17.5 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 12.3 points, 8.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Dillon Brooks averages 14 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 boards.

Pistons Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Cade Cunningham gets the Pistons 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gets the Pistons 10 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Killian Hayes is averaging 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field.

Isaiah Stewart gets the Pistons 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pistons are receiving 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaden Ivey this year.

Rockets vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Rockets Pistons 110.7 Points Avg. 108.9 107.3 Points Allowed Avg. 120.8 46% Field Goal % 46.3% 36.2% Three Point % 33.2%

