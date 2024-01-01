The Houston Rockets (15-15) will look to stop a three-game win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (3-29) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Toyota Center as 7.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSDET.

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSDET

Space City Home Network and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 121 - Pistons 106

Rockets vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 7.5)

Rockets (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-15.8)

Rockets (-15.8) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.8

The Rockets (19-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 63.3% of the time, 25.8% more often than the Pistons (12-20-0) this season.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Houston is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 8-12 ATS record Detroit racks up as a 7.5-point underdog.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Detroit and its opponents do it more often (62.5% of the time) than Houston and its opponents (40%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Rockets are 7-2, a better mark than the Pistons have posted (3-26) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets sport a top-five defense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 109.7 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 23rd with 112.3 points scored per contest.

Houston is allowing 43.6 boards per game this year (16th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by pulling down 45.2 rebounds per contest (fifth-best).

The Rockets are dishing out 25.1 assists per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Houston is committing 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is forcing 12.6 turnovers per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Rockets are making 12.3 treys per game (19th-ranked in league). They sport a 36.3% shooting percentage (18th-ranked) from downtown.

