Rockets vs. Pistons: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 1
The Detroit Pistons (3-29) will visit the Houston Rockets (15-15) after dropping 14 consecutive road games. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Rockets vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSDET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Rockets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rockets Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rockets (-7.5)
|226.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Rockets (-7.5)
|226.5
|-320
|+260
Rockets vs Pistons Additional Info
Rockets vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Rockets outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 112.3 points per game to rank 23rd in the league while giving up 109.7 per contest to rank second in the NBA) and have a +77 scoring differential overall.
- The Pistons' -350 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.3 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 121.2 per outing (25th in league).
- These two teams are scoring 222.6 points per game between them, 3.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 230.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Houston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Detroit has compiled a 12-20-0 record against the spread this year.
Rockets and Pistons NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|+12500
|+6600
|-
|Pistons
|+100000
|+50000
|-
