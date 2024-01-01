Delta Center is where the Utah Jazz (14-19) and Dallas Mavericks (19-14) will match up on Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Lauri Markkanen and Tim Hardaway Jr. are players to watch for the Jazz and Mavericks, respectively.

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSSW

Mavericks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Mavericks beat the Warriors on Saturday, 132-122. Luka Doncic scored a team-high 39 points (and chipped in 10 assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 39 8 10 1 1 5 Dante Exum 19 0 5 1 0 3 Josh Green 18 0 2 0 0 3

Doncic gets the Mavericks 33.9 points, 8.4 boards and 9.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Hardaway provides 17.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Dereck Lively averages 9.0 points, 7.8 boards and 1.1 assists, making 73.3% of his shots from the floor.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.5 points, 3.8 boards and 1.0 assists, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Dante Exum averages 9.5 points, 3.0 boards and 2.9 assists, making 57.4% of his shots from the floor and 45.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 31.2 7.1 8.2 1.2 0.7 3.5 Tim Hardaway Jr. 18.3 4.4 2 0.7 0 2.8 Dante Exum 12.9 3 3.6 0.8 0.1 1.3 Derrick Jones Jr. 11.7 3.9 1.2 1.4 0.7 1.2 Grant Williams 6.3 4.3 1.7 0.8 0.7 1.1

