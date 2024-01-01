How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (14-19) will host the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) after winning three straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Mavericks vs Jazz Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Jazz Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Mavericks vs Jazz Prediction
|Mavericks vs Jazz Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- Dallas has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.
- The 119.2 points per game the Mavericks record are only 0.4 more points than the Jazz allow (118.8).
- Dallas is 16-2 when scoring more than 118.8 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks score 120.7 points per game in home games, compared to 117.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
- Dallas surrenders 117.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.7 away from home.
- In home games, the Mavericks are draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (15.8) than when playing on the road (15.2). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to away from home (35.5%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Seth Curry
|Questionable
|Illness
|Kyrie Irving
|Questionable
|Heel
|Dante Exum
|Questionable
|Heel
|Luka Doncic
|Questionable
|Quadricep
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.