The Utah Jazz (14-19) will welcome in the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) after victories in three home games in a row. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Jazz matchup.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSW

KJZZ and BSSW Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Mavericks vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs Jazz Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game with a +46 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.2 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 117.8 per outing (22nd in the league).

The Jazz's -178 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in NBA) while giving up 118.8 per contest (23rd in league).

The two teams average 232.6 points per game combined, 12.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 236.6 points per game combined, 8.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Dallas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Utah has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Mavericks and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Jazz +100000 +50000 -

