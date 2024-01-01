The Houston Rockets, with Jabari Smith Jr., hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Smith, in his most recent game (December 27 loss against the Suns), produced nine points and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Smith, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.7 15.5 Rebounds 8.5 8.6 8.7 Assists -- 1.6 1.4 PRA -- 23.9 25.6 PR -- 22.3 24.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Pistons

Smith has taken 10.3 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 11.3% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Smith's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 101.2 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Conceding 121.2 points per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Pistons have allowed 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have given up 25.6 per contest, 10th in the league.

The Pistons are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 37 13 11 1 1 2 0 1/28/2023 34 7 12 2 0 3 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.