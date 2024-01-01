Fred VanVleet's Houston Rockets match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VanVleet put up 33 points and 10 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 131-127 loss against the 76ers.

With prop bets available for VanVleet, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.4 18.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.6 Assists 8.5 8.6 8.7 PRA -- 30 31.2 PR -- 21.4 22.5 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of VanVleet's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Pistons

VanVleet has taken 14.3 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 15.6% and 13.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 7.7 threes per game, or 21.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

VanVleet's Rockets average 101.2 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 121.2 points per contest, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Pistons give up 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have conceded 25.6 per game, 10th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have allowed 11.5 makes per contest, sixth in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Fred VanVleet vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 29 18 3 4 3 0 2 2/12/2023 37 35 3 8 6 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.