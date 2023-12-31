Can we anticipate Wyatt Johnston scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

  • In seven of 34 games this season, Johnston has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (three shots).
  • Johnston has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 128 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:51 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:40 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:16 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:11 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 16:46 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:39 Away W 5-4 SO

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

