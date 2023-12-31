Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Sunday's game features the Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) clashing at Reed Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-54 victory for heavily favored Texas A&M according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.
The Lions fell in their most recent matchup 86-53 against Houston on Friday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M 81, Texas A&M-Commerce 54
Other Southland Predictions
Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule Analysis
- On December 1, the Lions claimed their best win of the season, a 72-71 victory over the Idaho Vandals, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 150) in our computer rankings.
- The Aggies have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M-Commerce 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 150) on December 1
- 84-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 199) on November 20
- 73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 215) on December 5
Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders
- Mia Deck: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 28.6 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)
- Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
- Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)
- Dorian Norris: 7.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights
- The Lions' -46 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (124th in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per contest (329th in college basketball).
- The Lions average 77.2 points per game at home, and 60.3 away.
- Texas A&M-Commerce concedes 65 points per game at home, and 87 away.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.