Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Blackhawks on December 31, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jason Robertson, Connor Bedard and others in the Dallas Stars-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at American Airlines Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 18:13 per game.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|9
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Joe Pavelski has 14 goals and 19 assists to total 33 points (one per game).
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Roope Hintz's 32 points this season have come via 14 goals and 18 assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Bedard has scored 15 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 32 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.2 shots per game, shooting 13.3%.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|6
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Philipp Kurashev has racked up 22 points this season, with six goals and 16 assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.