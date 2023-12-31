Will Radek Faksa Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 31?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Radek Faksa a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Faksa stats and insights
- Faksa has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Faksa has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 128 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Faksa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:20
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|11:53
|Away
|L 5-4
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
