Will Matt Duchene Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 31?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Matt Duchene going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200
Duchene stats and insights
- In 10 of 33 games this season, Duchene has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Duchene has accumulated one goal and five assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 128 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Duchene recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|18:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|3
|2
|1
|19:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|14:59
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:28
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
