Joe Pavelski will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks play on Sunday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Pavelski's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:30 per game on the ice, is 0.

Pavelski has a goal in 14 games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Pavelski has a point in 24 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 16 of 34 games this season, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Pavelski hits the over on his points over/under is 67.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-42).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 34 Games 5 33 Points 6 14 Goals 2 19 Assists 4

