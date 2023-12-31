Should you wager on Joe Pavelski to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Pavelski stats and insights

  • In 14 of 34 games this season, Pavelski has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has seven goals, plus three assists.
  • Pavelski averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Pavelski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 19:23 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:04 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 19:23 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:14 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:19 Away W 5-4 SO

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

