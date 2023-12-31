Who is the team to beat at the top of the AAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. East Carolina

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 23-6

7-4 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th

114th Last Game: L 73-36 vs South Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UTSA

UTSA Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

2. North Texas

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 21-8

10-3 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd

262nd Last Game: L 74-64 vs Charlotte

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Temple

@ Temple Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

3. Rice

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 20-9

6-5 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th

144th Last Game: L 71-63 vs Houston

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Wichita State

Wichita State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. Tulsa

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 23-8

11-3 | 23-8 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd

132nd Last Game: W 71-62 vs Memphis

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

5. South Florida

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 20-11

9-5 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th

128th Last Game: W 70-61 vs SMU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. SMU

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 18-11

6-6 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th

127th Last Game: L 70-61 vs South Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7. Temple

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 18-12

7-6 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th

216th Last Game: W 71-58 vs UTSA

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: North Texas

North Texas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8. Charlotte

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-12

8-5 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th

145th Last Game: W 74-64 vs North Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. UAB

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 15-14

10-3 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 144th

144th Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st

351st Last Game: W 65-53 vs Florida Atlantic

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Memphis

Memphis Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. UTSA

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 146th

146th Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th

185th Last Game: L 71-58 vs Temple

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

11. Memphis

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 9-20

4-8 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 154th

154th Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 71-62 vs Tulsa

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UAB

@ UAB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

12. Tulane

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-19

7-5 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 155th

155th Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th

275th Last Game: L 63-60 vs Wichita State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tulsa

@ Tulsa Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

13. Wichita State

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-24

5-8 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 215th

215th Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th

189th Last Game: W 63-60 vs Tulane

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rice

@ Rice Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

14. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-23

5-7 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 252nd

252nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd

272nd Last Game: L 65-53 vs UAB

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game