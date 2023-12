WAC teams will be in action in seven games on Saturday in college basketball action. That includes the Middle Tennessee Raiders squaring off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Grand Canyon University Arena.

WAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Utah Tech Trailblazers at Florida International Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at Abilene Christian Wildcats 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Mexico State Aggies at UT Arlington Mavericks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Sam Houston Bearkats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Tarleton State Texans at Texas Southern Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Southern Utah Thunderbirds at UTEP Miners 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Middle Tennessee Raiders at Grand Canyon Antelopes 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 -

